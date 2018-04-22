Former First Lady Barbara Bush Laid to Rest in College Station

The funeral service and burial for former First Lady Barbara Bush took place on Saturday in Houston and College Station, Texas.

The 92 year-old Bush, was the wife of the nation's 41st president and mother of the nation's 43rd. She died this past Tuesday at her home in Houston.

About 1,500 people were in attendance at Saturday morning's private service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. George H.W. Bush, and Mrs. Bush, are long-time members of the church. Also in attendance, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Chelsea Clinton; former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump.

Smiley N. Pool; Pool Photo, Getty Images

After the service in Houston concluded, a motorcade of the Bush Family, traveled approximately 100 miles on US 290 and Texas Highway 6 to College Station and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University.

There, according to the Associated Press , Barbara Bush was buried in a gated plot at her husband's presidential library. The family plot also includes the Bush's deceased daughter Robin. She was three years old when she died of leukemia in 1953.

Jim McGrath, who serves as a Bush family spokesman, said to the AP the graveside ceremony was "a very brief but poignant and beautiful ending to a very moving and incredible day. It would have been exactly what Barbara Bush wanted."