Back in 2014, the Wichita Falls Police Department Gang Task Force arrested 59-year-old Randall Lee Baker on child pornography charges. He was removed from his position at Sheppard Air Force Base. Baker was sentenced on June 7 to thirty years in prison for the charges.

He will also be put on probation for fifty years after his jail time is over. He was charged with 20 counts of promotion and possession of child pornography. It took the jury about thirty minutes to come up with their verdict. Baker was an instructor in the 362nd Training Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base.