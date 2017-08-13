Former Wichita Falls Pastor Says Trump Has ‘Moral Authority’ to Kill Kim Jong-un

The ever controversial pastor Robert Jeffress recently quoted the New Testament in saying President Trump has the moral authority to assassinate Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

Earlier this week, President Trump responded to threats from North Korea's dictator by saying further threats would be met with "fire and fury", sparking concerns of nuclear war with North Korea. In response, the Dallas pastor and a spiritual adviser to the President cited Romans 13, saying Trump has divine permission to kill Kim Jong-un,

I believe the Bible gives President Trump the moral authority to use whatever force necessary including assassination or even war to deal with the evil of this North Korean dictator.

The passage cited by Jeffress covers submission to governing authorities, saying that governing bodies are established by God's will and wield his judgement, including "For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer."

According to WFAA, when accused of promoting war, Jeffress denied he was encouraging war, and was merely saying the President has the moral authority to protect the country. Some have even pointed out the passage preceding Jeffress' reference, Romans 12, which says, "Do not be overcome by evil but overcome evil with good." However, Jeffress doesn't believe that passage applies to this situation,

It's very applicable to individual relationships. Look, Paul had not lost his mind. He knew what he was talking about in Chapter 12, But when it comes to Chapter 13, he's not talking about individuals but about government. And nowhere in the Bible is government commanded to forgive or turn the other cheek.

In response to Jeffress' statement, another Texas church was seen taking a very public shot against the pastor,