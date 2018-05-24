Free Slime Event For Kids this Weekend in Wichita Falls

Are your kids obsessed with making slime? You can score some free slime on Saturday, May 26 right here in Wichita Falls.

Looks like a popular experiment in school for kids is make your own slime. You get some Elmer's glue, baking soda, and contact solution. Bam! You've got slime. You can also add paint or glitter to give your slime some life. Kids learn about this in science class and then they beg their parents to make it at home.

If you're one of these poor parents that have spent way too much money on slime ingredients. You can get some free slime right here in Wichita Falls this Saturday. Michael's Craft Store is having Celebration Slime from 1-3 in the afternoon.

No need to pre-register, just show up and all the materials will be provided. Including some already pre-made slime to take home. Michaels in Wichita Falls is located in the Quail Creek Shopping Center on Lawrence Road. Hopefully, this saves some of that budget for something other than slime.