Get a Complimentary Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell Today Thanks to the NBA Finals

Randy Shropshire

Golden State may not have won the NBA Finals this year, but their performance in game 4 did win everyone in America some free food from Taco Bell. You can get yours today from 2pm-6pm.

Whether or not you are happy about Lebron bringing a title home to Cleveland, there's one thing we can all celebrate about the end of this year's NBA season. Thanks to Taco Bell's 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' contest, when the Warriors won in Cleveland (and stole a game from the home team), they stole you a free Doritos Locos Taco.

The day to redeem your free food is today. Find your local Taco Bell on their website and go in from 2pm-6pm to get yours today while supplies last.

You may remember Taco Bell did a similar promotion with their 'Steal a Base, Steal a Breakfast' promotion during the World Series. At that time Kansas City Royals' outfielder Lorenzo Cain's stolen base earned everyone in America a free AM Crunchwrap.

