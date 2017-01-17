Gigantic Alligator Is Like Something Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

This isn't so much an alligator as an alligator that looks like it ate another alligator.

Footage of an enormous gator strolling around the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County, Fla. has gone viral. And rightfully so -- the alligator is so huge you may think it's on steroids. It's so huge it looks like it's the creation of CGI. It's so huge we should borrow from Donald Trump 's glossary and call it "yuuuuge." Water or land -- alligators are everywhere .

The alligator is reportedly called Humpback and -- surprise, surprise -- some people claim it's a hoax because people do that on the internet.

Kim Joiner, who posted the video on Facebook , says Humpback is as real as the dreams you're going to have about it. "No photoshop," Joiner wrote. "He was the biggest gator I have seen out there. I have been going out there for years too," she said.

Of course, alligators that look like they could've been extras in Jurassic Park are nothing new in Florida.