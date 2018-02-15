Grandfather Allegedly Beaten Up By His Grandson in Burkburnett

No respect for the elders anymore.

More details have come out from an incident that happened back on October 22, 2017. Police were called out just past 4 am to the 400 block of East Fifth Street to investigate an assault. Police found a 71-year-old man with serious cuts on his face and had been bleeding for quite some time. Three other people were at the residence including the victim's grandson Johnny Edward-Cole Blevins.

During questioning, Blevins kept changing his story as to what happened that night. Times Record News got the story that Blevins gave police. He told the detective he left his grandparents' residence around 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 to go to his father's house to watch movies. Blevins said he was usually supposed to be home around 10 p.m. but wasn't paying attention to the time that night.

Around 2:10 a.m., he said he noticed it was past his time to be home and contacted his grandfather from his father's phone to let him know where he was and that he'd be home in about 20 minutes. When he came home around 3:30 a.m., Blevins told the detective he could hear some yelling and crying, at which time he saw his grandmother on the couch crying and his grandfather lying on the floor with several "gashes" on his head and bleeding. He said he called 911 at that point and they arrived at 3:58 a.m.

Police also searched through Gavin's phone to keep track of his night. Based on the injuries to Blevin's grandfather, police assumed this was not an accident. The injuries sustained by the 71-year-old appeared to be done with a blunt object of some sort.

A friend of Blevin was in jail for an unrelated crime on December 7. He told police that Blevins had told him he beat up his grandfather and took his money, but said Blevins didn't tell him until after Blevins got out of jail. Police have tried to interview the grandfather, but he has no memory of that night.

Blevins was already in the Wichita County jail for burglary and drug charges. He has now been given an additional charge of aggravated assault family violence using a deadly weapon – a first-degree felony. His bail is now set at $70,000.