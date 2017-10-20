Severe Weather Threat Prompts Changes to Halloween in the Park + Zombie’s Ball

Due to the enhanced threat of severe thunderstorms in Texoma Saturday evening, there are a few changes to a couple of big Halloween events in Wichita Falls.

Halloween in the Park Location Changed

Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation announced this morning that Halloween in the Park is still on for Saturday from 5pm to 8pm, however, the location of the event has been moved to the Scotland Park elementary school gym. Wristband prices are now just $5 (previously $10). There will be a free costume parade and contest, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, bounce houses, train rides, and more.

The Zombie's Ball Postponed

The Zombie's Ball benefiting the North Texas Veterans Relief Fund that was scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed and will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 28. The location will still be the Galaxy Center parking lot on Old Jacksboro Highway from 6pm to 11pm. The Zombie's Ball is a family friendly Halloween festival supporting Base Camp Lindsey. Event will include music and dancing, vendors, outdoor movie, a children's costume parade, adult costume contest sponsored by Groovy Airbrush and a trunk or treat car show. Admission is $5, kids 12 and under are free.

Severe Weather Forecast

As of Friday morning, the forecast is calling for severe storms to roll through the Texoma area starting around 5pm and lasting through midnight. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado threat is low, however, there is an enhanced threat of golf ball sized hail and damaging winds of 70-80 mph.