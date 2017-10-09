Monday evening, Texas Tech police officers took Hollis A. Daniels into custody after he allegedly shot and killed an officer at the department's station. Here is what we know about Daniels so far.



Records show Daniels was arrested in 2016 for possession of marijuana and transported to the Lubbock County Jail. It was a welfare check on Hollis Monday evening that led campus police to discovering drug paraphernalia in his room.

He allegedly pulled a gun and shot a Texas Tech police officer after he was brought to the Texas Tech University police station for what the school said was a "standard debriefing." It's unclear if the gun was his.

Heavy.com is reporting that Daniels is the son of a former city councilperson from Seguin, Texas and that his family operated a movie theater chain. KFYO News has not independently verified that information.

Daniels also has a mugshot online for a speeding violation in Guadalupe County from this past summer.

Daniels was taken into custody around one hour after Texas Tech University confirmed the shooting death of a Texas Tech police officer. During the time Daniels was loose, both Texas Tech University campus and nearby University Medical Center were on lockdown.