Are You Tough Enough to Conquer the Hotter’N Hell Triple Threat?

We all know a few, those crazy, insanely fit people who do triathlons where they run, swim and bicycle ridiculous distances and then brag about setting a Personal Record time.

But there’s an aspect of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred that makes those merely mortal triathletes shiver in their oh, so expensive running shoes. The Triple Threat: Trail Running, Road Bike riding and Trail Bike riding - three brutal events on three consecutive days. Some on the well-known Hotter’N Hell Hundred 100 mile road course, but parts of it on the much less widely known Wee-Chi-Tah Trail course.

All you have to do to be a Hotter’N Hell Triple Threat (aside from being certifiably insane!) is race the Wee-Chi-Tah mountain bike race on Friday, ride or race your road bike on the Hotter’N Hell 100 mile course on Saturday, and run the half marathon on the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail on Sunday.

Easy peasy, right? Finishers get a one of a kind, hand-made from slices of fallen trees along the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail, ‘I Survived the Triple Threat’ trophy! These are some of the coolest trophies in the southwest! It doesn’t matter how fast or slow, if you complete all three events, you get an ‘I Survived the Triple Threat’ trophy! Yeah we hear ya, another one of those ‘Everybody gets a trophy’ things. But seriously, if you can finish all three events, you DESERVE a trophy.

Triple Threat trophy and medals

Jimmy Young, one of the people charged with creating and maintaining the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail tracked his ride along what will be the mountain bike race portion of the event, as you can see from Jimmy's video it’s filled with tons of twists and turns, and in the video below you'll see all the ups and downs. This is one seriously fun and technical trail to run or ride.

So, lace up your running shoes, air up those bicycle tires, get your registration in, and get busy getting ready to become a Hotter’N Hell Hundred Triple Threat!

