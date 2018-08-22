Hotter’N Hell Hundred Street Closures Announced

We love the fact that our city hosts one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation, but let’s face it – getting around town is rough during HHH weekend.

Luckily, the City of Wichita Falls gives us a heads up as to what areas to avoid so you can plan your trip accordingly.

HHH Street Closures:

Friday

Beginning at 4:30 PM portions of Scott, Lamar, and Indiana between 2nd and 5th will be closed for the criterion race. 6th Street traffic will be detoured north to Lincoln at Burnett.

Please observe the temporary no parking signs in this area along the race route. Any vehicle parked along the route after 4:30 will be towed.

Saturday

4:30 AM to 6:00 PM - Lamar from 2nd to 11th will be closed.

4:30 AM to 4:00 PM - Lincoln from Scott to Burkburnett will be closed.

4:30 AM to 4:00 PM - Burkburnett from Lincoln to MLK will be closed.

8:00 AM to 6:00 PM - Indiana from 13th to 11th will be closed.

4:30 AM to 9:00 AM - Scott from 11th to Sheppard Access Road will be closed.

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM - Scott from Lincoln to 7th will be closed.

4:30 AM to 6:00 PM - 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th 9th,10th and 11th will be closed between Scott and Lamar. There will be a police officer directing traffic across Lamar at 7th and across 11th at Scott.

8:00 am to 6:00 PM - The 13th Street exit ramp on E. Davis overpass will be closed.

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM - The Northbound right lane will be blocked on SH 240 from Main Gate to Missile Gate.

Additionally, the intersection of 8th and Indiana will be closed from 3:00 PM to 12 AM for the Hotter'N Ale Block Party.

Sunday

Portions of Lamar, Travis, Austin and Burnett will be closed between 3rd and 5th Streets 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

For questions, contact the City of Wichita Falls Traffic Engineering Department at 940-761-7640.