Video Shows Wichita Falls Firefighters Responding to Large Fire Off Kell Blvd

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of a large fire in a residential area off Kell East Friday night (10/20).

Just before 10pm, firefighters responded to a garage and a vehicle engulfed in flames on Southern Avenue, which runs parallel to the Kell East access road between Brook Ave and Bridwell St.

Wichita Falls resident Andy Thornton was driving on Kell West when he came up on the scene. Andy pulled off to the side of the road and was able to capture footage of the blaze just as first responders were arriving.