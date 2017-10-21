Video Shows Wichita Falls Firefighters Responding to Large Fire Off Kell Blvd
The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of a large fire in a residential area off Kell East Friday night (10/20).
Just before 10pm, firefighters responded to a garage and a vehicle engulfed in flames on Southern Avenue, which runs parallel to the Kell East access road between Brook Ave and Bridwell St.
Wichita Falls resident Andy Thornton was driving on Kell West when he came up on the scene. Andy pulled off to the side of the road and was able to capture footage of the blaze just as first responders were arriving.
Wichita Falls firefighters made short work of the fire and had it under control in about 30 minutes before it did any major damage to the house, WFFD Battalion Chief Joe Rahb told KFDX. No injuries have been reported.