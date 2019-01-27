Illegal Immigrant Pleads Guilty to Sex Assault

An illegal immigrant from Honduras received only a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to indecency with a child by sexual contact. The Times Record News reports that 36-year-old Jose Raul Ramos-Martinez entered a guilty plea last Thursday.

Ramos-Martinez-WCSO

A 7-year-old girl, whose father had worked with Ramos-Martinez in Wichita Falls in 2015, told someone at her Dallas elementary school about the sexual contact with the man. Ramos-Martinez was reportedly staying at the same motel in Wichita Falls as they child and her father. She said Ramos-Martinez would “grab her and bounce her up and down in his lap while both were fully clothed, causing sexual contact through their clothing.” School officials reported the abuse to Dallas Police who then got in touch with detectives in the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Ramos-Martinez could have faced up to 20 years in prison. He will be credited with 1,004 days against his sentence and must register as a sex offender in the U.S. He remains in the Wichita County Jail on a federal ICE hold. While it is not confirmed, it is highly likely that Ramos-Martinez entered the U.S. via Mexico. According to MigrationPolicy.org , during FY 2016, “apprehensions of Salvadorans, Hondurans, and Guatemalans increased 54 percent, 44 percent, and 26 percent respectively compared to the previous year”.