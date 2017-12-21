Invention Gives Package Thieves the Scare of a Lifetime

A few days ago, four teenagers were arrested in Wichita Falls, accused of stealing packages off peoples porches. Their criminal acts were not only brazen, but foolish, especially considering they live in a part of the country where so many of us are armed and ready to defend our families and property.

A man in Tacoma, WA, himself the victim of such nonsense, decided to do something about it. He's invented a device called The Blank Box. Designed to look like a typical package sitting on your doorstep, this device employs blank 12 gauge shot shells to put the fear of God into these oxygen thieves. I'm just wish I'd thought of it first.

Tucson News Now