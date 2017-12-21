Four Teens Arrested for Package Thefts in Wichita Falls

Four teenagers have found themselves on the 'naughty list' in a big way.

Wichita Falls Police were called to a home on Woodridge Drive Monday afternoon. The resident showed officers a surveillance video of a young man stealing a package off their front porch.

The thief turned out to be 18 year-old Ashton Lacoss. It didn't take long for police to track down the other suspects. All four suspects were found in a car on Hooper Drive with the stolen items. Arrested were 17 year-old Bethany Doyle, 17 year-old Joshua Knox, 18 year-old Ashton Lacoss and 18 year-old Colin Criswell.