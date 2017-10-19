Invisible Car Comes From Nowhere in Bizarre Crash

"Out of thin air" has never been more accurate.

Look at this video of a car accident in Singapore. Everything looks pretty normal and then -- BAM! -- a car smashes into a vehicle that you never see coming.

Go ahead, watch it again. It's messing with your mind, right? Is it an optical illusion? Was the car obscured by the vehicle it hit? Are the shadows playing tricks on your mind? Was there a blind spot that we don't know about?

We love how it's described as a 'Back to the Future post' because it's so on the money. If time travel like that did exist, we'd all run the risk of a DeLorean smashing into us at any moment with no warning whatsoever, kind of like what happened here.