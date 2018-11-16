Jennie-O Ground Turkey Recalled For Salmonella Risk

Yikes! A company known for its turkey products has issued a voluntary recall due to possible contamination, just ahead of Thankgiving.

Jennie-O Turkey Stores, LLC issued the recall of more than 91,000 pounds of raw ground turkey that may be associated with a recent outbreak of Salmonella. The products recalled were produced on Sept. 11, 2018 ( view pdf labels ). Products subject to recall are:

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) , these products were shipped nationwide and have the establishment number “P-190” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have these in your freezer, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

Remember these safety tips when cooking and handling any raw meat products:

Clean—Wash hands and surfaces often.

Separate—Separate raw meat from other foods.

Cook—Cook to the right temperature.

Chill—Refrigerate food promptly.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jennie-O Consumer Engagement Team at 1-800-621-3505, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Central Time Saturday and Sunday. Media with questions can contact media@hormel.com or 507-434-6352.