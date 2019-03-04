Joe Cuba Celebrates One Epic Birthday Party in Wichita Falls

The letters have been coming in from around the world and it doesn't look like they're stopping anytime soon.

Thousands of letters have come in from around the world to wish Joe Cuba a Happy Birthday. A simple request for 100 birthday cards on his 100th birthday has blown up and gone viral. Joe's birthday was this past Saturday on March 2. Brookdale was packed with visitors wanting to wish Joe a Happy Birthday on his big day.

Joe has had countless visitors the past few weeks and has received a lot in the mail. Over 50,000 cards have come in and Joe even got one from President Donald Trump. Gifts have also come in from the MLB, NASA, and NASCAR as well. Mayor Stephen Santellana declared March 2 Joe Cuba Day in Wichita Falls.

It is definitely an awesome story and I'm glad to see the number of people that came together to wish Joe a Happy Birthday. I unfortunately couldn't be a part of Joe's birthday on Saturday, but I did stop by on Friday with a card from all of us at Townsquare Media. He's a really nice guy and I know he's gonna be busy opening up all of those cards.