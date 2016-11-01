Thief Leaves Apology Note After Stealing Candy Bar from College Kid’s Car

A college student at Kansas State University had a very interesting experience the other day. His car was broken into, but the thief wanted to make sure it was known that he was very sorry about doing it. Sorry and also hungry.

Hunter Jobbins posted the picture above on his Twitter account . He said that he had only left his car for 15 minutes outside the dorms in Manhattan, KS. When he returned to his car the Kit Kat candy bar he had left in the cup holder was gone and in it's place was a note written on a napkin. It said:

Saw Kit-Kat in your cup holder. I love Kit-Kats so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat. I am sorry and hungry

While there's no word yet on how the K-State Police plan to handle the situation, we can all be happy to know that Hunter is being taken care of. Kit Kat saw his Twitter post and reached out to console the victim.