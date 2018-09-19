Kody Lott Convicted of Aggravated Assault, Murder, by Tarrant County Jury

Kody Lott, the 22-year-old accused in the murder of Lauren Landavazo and the wounding of Mikayla Smith, has been found guilty by a Tarrant County jury.

The jury took just over 40 minutes to deliberate. Lott was arrested on September 4, 2016, in the murder of 13-year old Lauren Landavazo and the wounding of her friend, 13-year-old Makayla Smith.

Lott told police that the "talked with the devil" about the murder and that he had spent a year planning the murder as he watched the teen daily on her walk home from McNiel Jr. High School.

Landavazo was shot more than a dozen times with a .22 rifle on the afternoon of September 2, 2016. Smith survived the ordeal and earlier this week took the stand for the prosecution.

Sentencing is set for 9 am tomorrow morning. Lott faces up to 20 years on the aggravated assault conviction and up to life in prison on the murder conviction.