A late night accident on Kell East has left one man dead and a driver facing possible DWI charges.

According to KAUZ News Channel 6, at around 11 pm Monday night, a red Pontiac Grand Am was traveling north on Taft Blvd when the driver of the car ran a red light. The car was struck on the passenger side by a silver GMC Pickup that was westbound on Kell Blvd.

The passenger of the Grand Am, 33-year-old Brandon Eddington of Wichita Falls, died this morning from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, remains in ICU at United Regional.

Wichita Falls Police say the driver could face DWI charges. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.