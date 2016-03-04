Someone is getting a promotion after this one.

The Wichita, Clay, and Archer County Police Departments have been in the news a lot to start this new year. They have all had an insane amount of drug busts on Highway 287. Looks like our neighbors to the north had to go one up us here in Texas.The Lawton Police Department just set a record for the biggest drug bust in the history of the city.

Get ready for this laundry list of illegal activity:

15,372 Xanax pills –Street value of $76,860

2,016 grams of hydroponic marijuana –Street value of $40,320

211 grams of Butane Honey Oil –Street value $10,550

17 firearms, ranging from pistols to high powered rifles

6 grams of Methamphetamine –Street value $600

That's not all. Two vehicles were also seized, a large amount of ammunition and 7,000 dollars in cash. Police say the total value of items seized is estimated to be $128,330. It's like the drug version of the showcase showdown in 'The Price is Right'.

Victory Song Kim is the owner of the residence where all of this was found.

It all went down at 4417 Southwest Hickory Lane in Lawton Wednesday around 7 a.m. Kim has a lot of charges coming his way. Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, maintaining a dwelling for the use/sale of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II drug.

“Anytime we can get this amount of drugs and guns off our streets is a good day,” Detective Nancy Lombardo said .