Looking for a Job? The City of Wichita Falls is Hiring

P/P Maintenance Mechanic FT $12.69/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to inspect, maintain and repair equipment and facilities at any or all locations of water and wastewater treatment plants. This is accomplished by inspecting equipment and facilities, completing routine preventive maintenance, generating work orders, ordering equipment, parts and supplies, and researching equipment operation.

Sanitation Worker FT $10.05/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to ensure that trash and debris are collected and deposited. This is accomplished by operating sanitation trucks and vehicles, changing out containers, working on the landfill transfer area, picking up loose trash and materials, maintaining and grounds and areas, and cleaning dirty containers. Other duties include directing dumping and transfer traffic and completing related tasks as assigned.

Heavy Equipment Operator FT $12.69/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to perform skilled maintenance, operate equipment and work with and assist crews in the field in a variety of construction and maintenance work, which contributes to the maintenance and support of parks, facilities, water utilities, sewers, streets, and other property. This is accomplished by operating heavy equipment, leading a crew, calibrating equipment, ensuring equipment and materials are sufficient, and repairing and constructing facilities or infrastructure. Other duties include assisting other departments with miscellaneous projects and special events. This position is expected to regularly work in or around bodies of water greater in depth than 4 feet, which may pose hazard, especially in the absence of swimming ability.

Equipment Operator FT $11.29/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to perform skilled maintenance, construct and/or maintain city owned or operated facilities, operate equipment and assist crews in the field in a variety of maintenance work which contributes to the upkeep and care of the grounds, water utilities, landfill, streets, and other property. This is accomplished by operating light and heavy equipment, ensuring equipment and materials are sufficient, and repairing and maintaining equipment. Other duties include assisting other departments with miscellaneous projects and special events. . This position is expected to regularly work in or around bodies of water greater in depth than 4 feet, which may pose hazard, especially in the absence of swimming ability.

PC Analyst FT $16.27/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to provide technical support to networked computers and peripherals. This is accomplished by installing, configuring, upgrading and maintaining hardware, software and peripherals, troubleshooting problems, adding or changing users, maintaining inventories and updates, documenting resolutions, moving and changing equipment, disposing of old equipment, researching questions and problems, working with vendors, building computers from parts, and providing basic installation and troubleshooting. Other duties include printing regular reports, instructing users on equipment, assisting with other projects and providing IT support to other departments.

Licensed Vocational Nurse FT $14.32/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to provide screening, counseling, intake and support services for clients. This is accomplished in a clinic or outreach setting by screening for services, taking medical histories and related information, assessing needs, providing education services, administering medications or immunizations, drawing labs, investigating information, and maintaining records.. Other duties include participating in health or medical information educational fairs and clinics, participating on committees, preparing for clinics, and referring patients to ancillary providers.

Transit Operator (Temporary) PT $11.29/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to operate a transit system bus on an assigned route. This is accomplished by following routes, adhering to timetables, embarking and debarking passengers, collecting fares, generating transfers, maintaining passenger counts, coordinating activities with dispatchers and other drivers, and completing required records. Other duties include maintaining order on the bus, providing information to the public, ensuring physically impaired passengers are secured, reporting malfunctions or maintenance issues, and reporting related traffic conditions.

Customer Service Rep - Travel Center (Temporary) PT $9.48/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to provide customer service and assistance to Falls Ride and Greyhound passengers, as well as Greyhound Freight customers. This is accomplished by answering the phone, assisting walk in customers, selling tickets, taking payments, receiving customer freight and processing the proper information so that the freight is loaded onto the proper bus. Other duties include keeping the Travel Center clean and orderly.

Utilities System Worker I FT $11.29/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to help maintain wastewater treatment plants and lift stations. This is accomplished by repairing sprinkler and water lines, cleaning drying beds and hauling sludge to the landfill, maintaining the grounds using various types of equipment, taking basins off-line by setting up and monitoring pumps, operating and maintaining the vactor truck, maintaining buildings by cleaning or painting as necessary, keeping all locations secure by maintaining and repairing all fencing as needed. Other duties include assisting plant operators and maintenance personnel and completing related assigned tasks. This position is expected to regularly work in or around bodies of water greater in depth than 4 feet, which may pose hazard, especially in the absence of swimming ability.

Animal Control Officer FT $12.69/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to patrol the city and investigate animal cruelty and neglect charges and promote compliance with laws and ordinances regulating animal treatment. This is accomplished by identifying violations, issuing warnings and citations, completing animal rescue activities, impounding animals, and controlling the spread of rabies. Other duties include setting traps, picking up deceased animals, inspecting establishments that house or exhibit animals to ensure compliance with humane laws, educating pet owners, and writing reports of activities.

Public Health Sanitarian FT $16.55/Hr.

The purpose of the position is to inspect, investigate and enforce all local, state and federal rules and regulations with regard to the safety and sanitation of the public and the spread of communicable disease. This is accomplished by conducting routine inspections, collecting and testing samples, observing conditions, interviewing owners or complainants, characterizing the nuisance, condition, or issue, enforcing standards, working with local and state officials, and educating the public. Other duties include completing related inspection activities, advising management on issues, and addressing citizen inquiries.

Social Media / Marketing Specialist FT Salary based on experience

The purpose of this position is to maintaining the City’s social media presence, marketing City operations and efforts to our citizens, provide audio, and video production for the city channel and for city events. This is accomplished by analyzing the City’s social media presence and making recommendations to improve communication efforts. Other duties include arranging meetings and gatherings for city events, supporting information campaigns, providing assistance to city staff and recording video and audio, and editing and presenting information.

School Crossing Guard PT $7.96/Hr.

The purpose of this position it to provide for the safe movement and welfare of school aged pedestrians prior to and at the dismissal of the school day at designated cross walk locations. This is accomplished by being constantly alert to vehicular traffic and the activities and movement of children towards, in, to and across streets, with the objective of assuring the safety of the children, observing gaps in the traffic and leading the pedestrians across the roadway or intersections, communicating traffic and crossing rules and other information to pedestrians, recording and reporting to law enforcement the license numbers of vehicles disregarding traffic signals and laws and the reporting of malfunctioning traffic or warning signs to the appropriate authority.

Recreation Maintenance Worker (Summer) FT $10.05/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to perform a variety of general maintenance work which contributes to the upkeep and care of the parks, buildings and facilities. This is accomplished by maintaining the appearance and safety of the grounds; cleaning in and around all buildings and areas, ensuring the readiness for play of the athletic fields; maintaining the appearance and safety of the playground and picnic areas; maintaining the cleanliness of the grounds and facilities; maintaining the safe and efficient operation of equipment; and completing related work as assigned.

Public Safety Dispatcher FT $14.11/Hr.

The purpose of this position is to answer emergency multiple lines and radio channels, gather information, answer questions, and dispatch or transfer calls to the appropriate units, departments or agencies. This is accomplished by answering incoming calls, gathering information, entering information and caller comments, researching general information, checking for warrant status, stolen information or other, dispatching the calls, and sending and receiving teletypes. Additional duties include notifying other departments of received requests, and transferring calls to other dispatch agencies or departments.

