Mailman Finds Simple Way to Stop Turkeys From Harassing Him

You know the cliche about dogs chasing mailmen. Well, perhaps it's time to start a new cliche.

Pity this poor postal carrier in Falmouth, Mass. who has to fend off a gaggle -- or a group, a gang or whatever collection you want to call them -- of turkeys.

Yes, these turkeys bother this civic worker while he makes his rounds, so he decided to use a stick to keep them at bay. As the man says, this happens every single day, which probably makes for an exhausting workday.

Can you imagine being followed around all day like this? It's like these turkeys are mailman groupies, which, if they did exist, would probably be a tiny minority, considering the postal service is hardly the robust outfit it once was. If the turkeys really wanted to be in on the action, they'd find an Amazon drone to start tailing.