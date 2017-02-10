Man Attempts to Deposit Over $700,000 in Fraudulent Checks at Wichita Falls Banks

An Oklahoma man was arrested in Wichita Falls after police were alerted to a forgery in progress.

Police were called to the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2714 Southwest Parkway on Friday afternoon. KAUZ reports that 20 year-old Yaw Ferkah-Ahenkorah was found in possession of fraudulent checks totaling over $700,000 dollars.

Ferkah-Ahenkorah had attempted to deposit over $280,000 dollars in checks at the Wells Fargo branch and over $400,000 in checks at another Wells Fargo branch.