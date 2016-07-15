Mark Levin to Broadcast Tribute to Deceased Talkshow Host Tom Marr

For a number of years, Tom Marr from 680 WCBM in Baltimore has been Mark Levin's main fill-in host. Earlier this month on July 7, 2016, Marr passed away from complications from a stroke .

Tonight (July 15), Mark Levin will broadcast the show from the final time Marr filled in for him before he passed away. The show will be from July 3, 2016, and Levin explained the rebroadcast is a way to pay tribute to his long-time friend.

