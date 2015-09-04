Beast Mode has gone pitchman mode.

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch appeared on Evine, an online shopping channel, to hawk Skittles, the candy he is famous for loving.

The segment is pretty funny and you're probably going to think it's a parody, but, apparently, it's on the level and Evine is legit.

Lynch is fantastic in the segment, but let's also give a tip of the hat (or maybe helmet, since we're talking about a football player) to host Allison Waggoner. She expertly oversees the proceedings, which are quite lively (we especially love the bit at the end where she gives Lynch a Skittles ring).

Lynch is notorious for his reluctance to speak to the media, so it's interesting to see him so relaxed and funny. It's definitely unexpected.