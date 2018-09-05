Midwestern State University officials issued a warning Wednesday morning after someone posted to social media about possibly being drugged at a Wichita Falls club.

According to the alert posted to the university's Twitter page , after drinking beverages at a local club, an individual became unresponsive. Thankfully, the person's friend noticed a change in behavior and carried the individual out of the club and to the emergency room.

Emergency room tests detected Rohypnol in the individual's system. Rohypnol, commonly known as roofies or the date-rape drug, causes disorientation, sedation, amnesia, and sometimes loss of consciousness. "The individual ingested this drug without knowledge or consent," MSU stated in the alert.

Unfortunately, there are predators everywhere. This video created by YouTuber Joey Salads shows just how easy it is to drug someone's drink.

Here are a few things you can do, and not do, to protect yourself and your friends while you're out enjoying drinks.

Do be aware of your surroundings

Don't accept drinks from strangers

Do hold your drink at the top covering it with your palm

Don't drink from someone else's drink

Do keep a close watch for any tampering

Don't always trust someone else to watch your drink

Do avoid the giant punch bowl or pitcher at the big party

Don't lose track of your drink

If you notice anything suspicious contact the Wichita Falls Police department at 940-720-5000, MSU Police Department at 940-397-4239.