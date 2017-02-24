Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries has been releasing new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavors on a semi-regular basis after resuming sales last year.

Friday morning (Feb. 24), Blue Bell announced the release of Ice Cream Cone flavor ice cream. The Ice Cream Cone flavor features vanilla with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, peanuts and chocolate sundae swirl.

The new flavor is now available in stores that sell Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Blue Bell has also announced that their ice cream will be available in Denver, Arizona and Wilmington, NC, beginning in March.