New Netflix Instant Releases: September 2015

With a new month comes a new batch of Netflix Instant releases for us to look forward to. If you’re looking to discover an old classic or find a new favorite, there are plenty of new titles hitting the service next month. including several seasons of hit TV shows to help you catch up before their fall premieres. Read on for our guide to all the new releases hitting Netflix Instant in September.

September 1

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005): Starring Cayden Boyd, George Lopez and Kristin Davis. A young boy is recruited by his imaginary friends Sharkboy and Lavagirl to help save their planet.

The League Season 6 (2014): Starring Nick Kroll, Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton. An ensemble comedy that follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who care deeply about one another — so deeply that they use every opportunity to make each other’s lives miserable.

Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Volume 1: Fred Rogers explores various topics for young viewers through presentations and music both in his world and in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Person of Interest Seasons 1–3: Starring Jim Caviezel, Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Chapman. An ex-assassin and a wealthy programmer save lives via a surveillance AI that sends them the identities of civilians involved in impending crimes. However, the details of the crimes — including the civilians’ roles — are left a mystery.

Puffin Rock Season 1 (2015): Puffin Rock follows the adventures of Oona, her little brother Baba and their family and friends on a gorgeous and wild Irish island.

Up in the Air (2009): Starring George Clooney, Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick. With a job traveling around the country firing people, Ryan Bingham enjoys his life living out of a suitcase, but finds that lifestyle threatened by the presence of a new hire and a potential love interest.

Zathura (2005): Starring Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo and Dax Shepard. Two young brothers are drawn into an intergalactic adventure when their house is hurled through the depths of space by the magical board game they are playing.

September 2

Black or White (2014): Starring Kevin Costner, Octavia Spencer and Gillian Jacobs. A grieving widower is drawn into a custody battle over his granddaughter, whom he helped raise her entire life.

September 4

Bad Night (2015): Starring Molly Ringwald, June Diane Raphael and Casey Wilson. When Kate and Abby are mistaken for famous art thieves, their fun night out quickly goes from good to bad.

Madam Secretary Season 1 (2014): Starring Tea Leoni, Geoffrey Arend and Tim Daly. A look at the personal and professional life of a Secretary of State as she tries to balance her work and family life.

September 8

6 Years (2015): Starring Taissa Farmiga, Ben Rosenfield and Lindsay Burdge. A young couple bound by a seemingly ideal love, begins to unravel as unexpected opportunities spin them down a volatile and violent path and threaten the future they had always imagined.

September 9

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015): Starring Maia Mitchell, Grace Phipps and Ross Lynch. Modern day teens Mack and Brady get a real world visit from Lela, Tanner, Butchy, and other surfer and biker pals from the beach party film within a film, Wet Side Story.

September 10

Longmire Season 4 (2014): Starring Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff and Bailey Chase. Walt Longmire is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. Widowed only a year, he is a man in psychic repair but buries his pain behind his brave face, unassuming grin and dry wit.

September 11

Madame Bovary (2014): Starring Mia Wasikowska, Ezra Miller and Paul Giamatti. Bored in her marriage to a country doctor and stifled by life in a small town, the restless Emma Bovary pursues her dreams of passion and excitement, whatever they may cost.

September 12

Portlandia Season 5 (2015): Starring Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Kyle MacLachlan. A sketch-comedy series that parodies life in Portland, Oregon.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007): Starring Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson and Sharon Leal. The big screen adaptation of Perry’s stage play about the trials of marriage, and what happens to one family when a sexy young temptress arrives on the scene.

September 13

Comedy Bang! Bang! Season 4, Part 2 (2015): Starring Scott Aukerman and Reggie Watts. A talk show parody that features celebrity guests, comedy sketches and animation. Based on the podcast of the same name.

September 14

Call the Midwife Series 4 (2015): Starring Vanessa Redgrave, Jenny Agutter and Helen George. Chronicles the lives of a group of midwives living in East London in the late 1950s to early 1960s.

September 15

Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret : Follow the shocking yet humorous journey of an aspiring environmentalist, as he daringly seeks to find the real solution to the most pressing environmental issues and true path to sustainability.

September 16

The Blacklist Season 2 (2014): Starring James Spader, Megan Boone and Diego Klattenhoff. Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Keen, a new FBI profiler has her entire life uprooted when a mysterious criminal, Raymond Reddington, on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List turns himself in and insists on speaking to her.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012): Starring Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward and Bruce Willis. A pair of young lovers flee their New England town, which causes a local search party to fan out to find them.

September 17

The Mysteries of Laura Season 1 (2014): Starring Debra Messing, Laz Alonso and Josh Lucas. A single mom NYPD homicide detective cracks case after case while raising wild twin boys and locking horns with her less than helpful police detective ex-husband.

September 18

Keith Richards: Under the Influence (2015): A documentary examining the life of the iconic rock star and one of the original members of The Rolling Stones.

September 21

The Following Season 3 (2015): Starring Kevin Bacon, James Purefoy and Shawn Ashmore. A brilliant and charismatic, yet psychotic serial killer communicates with other active serial killers and activates a cult of believers following his every command.

Gotham Season 1 (2014): Starring Ben McKenzie, Jada Pinkett Smith and Donal Logue. The story behind Commissioner James Gordon’s rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman’s arrival.

September 22

Person of Interest Season 4 (2014): Starring Jim Caviezel, Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Chapman. An ex-assassin and a wealthy programmer save lives via a surveillance AI that sends them the identities of civilians involved in impending crimes. However, the details of the crimes — including the civilians’ roles — are left a mystery.

Philomena (2013): Starring Steve Coogan, Judi Dench and Sophie Kennedy Clark. A world-weary political journalist picks up the story of a woman’s search for her son, who was taken away from her decades ago after she became pregnant and was forced to live in a convent.

Smosh: The Movie (2015): Starring Ian Hecox, Anthony Pedilla and Michael Ian Black. An embarrassing video of Anthony surfaces online right before his fifth high school reunion. The Smosh dudes then take a portal into YouTube and race to change the video and re-write history before it blows Anthony’s chances of reconnecting with his teen crush Anna.

September 25

Blue Bloods Season 5 (2014): Starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan. A crime drama revolving around a family of New York cops.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 (2014): Starring Scott Caan, Alex O’Loughlin and Daniel Dae Kim. Steve McGarrett returns home to Oahu in order to find his father’s killer. The governor offers him the chance to run his own task force (Five-0). Steve’s team is joined by Chin Ho Kelly, Danny “Danno” Williams, and Kono Kalakaua.

Parenthood Season 3 (2013): Starring Lauren Graham, Peter Krause and Dax Shepard. The lives and tragedies of the Braverman family tree.

VeggieTales in the House Season 1 (2015): The faith-based animated characters come to Netflix for an all-new series of adventures.

September 27

The Walking Dead Season 5 (2014): Starring Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun and Norman Reedus. Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Grimes leads a group of survivors in a world overrun by zombies.

September 29

Bones Season 10 (2014): Starring Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz and Michaela Conlin. A forensic anthropologist and a cocky FBI agent build a team to investigate death causes. And quite often, there isn’t more to examine than rotten flesh or mere bones.

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015): Starring Dove Cameron, Katherine McNamara and Ryan McCartan. Teenage friends must resist the spell of an evil showman staging a house of horrors show in their small town.