New Ownership to Take Over The Plex Tuesday

Say goodbye to The Plex and hello to The Family Fun Zone.

A group headed up by Harry Patterson, owner of the Patterson Family of Dealerships, is set to officially take ownership of The Plex on Tuesday. Kenny and Melanie Nordeen will assume duties as owners/operators after ownership changes hands.

In addition to the name change, there are several other changes in the works. Renovations and repairs are set to take place immediately, including remodeled batting cages, a new maple wood skate floor, remodeled bathrooms and updated landscaping, among other things. The Family Fun Zone plans to stay open while construction is under way.