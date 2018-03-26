New Sandwich Shop Set to Open First Location in Wichita Falls

Here come the "not another restaurant in Wichita Falls" comments.

We actually have a brand new shopping center opening up as well. This is going to be located on Kemp and Maplewood right behind Le's Japanese Auto Repair. One of the spaces is going to be occupied by Which Wich, who specializes in sandwiches. They do their own versions of traditional sandwiches like the cheesesteak, BLT or meatball.

What Which Wich is famous for is their lettuce wrap sandwiches. My friends in Dallas rave about these Lettucewichs and they have that named copyrighted so don't steal it. They have a pretty diverse menu, so check it out to see if something catches your eye.

Mani Patel told TRN they will be opening the new Which Wich at the end of April.