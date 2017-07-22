North Texas Company Recalls Erection Inducing Coffee

A Grand Prairie coffee company has issued a voluntary recall of their coffee after it was found to keep drinkers up, in more ways than one.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC sold their New of Kopi Jantan Traditional Natural Herbs Coffee online and in stores worldwide between July 2014 and June 2016. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a report last year that it had discovered it contains desmethyl carbodenafil, a chemical similar to the active ingredient in Viagra.

Though customers were purchasing the coffee for the express purpose of helping in the bedroom, the FDA stated that the coffee wasn't clear that it worked like Viagra, and that desmethyl carbodenafil was an undeclared ingredient. According to Times Record News , no negative effects were reported in connection with the coffee, but desmethyl carbodenafil has the possibility of reacting with prescription medication resulting in lowering of blood pressure to harmful levels. The FDA also noted an undeclared milk product in the coffee.

The FDA issued a warning about the coffee last year as part of a movement to educate the public about chemical additives marketed as a "natural" means of improving sexual function, losing weight, and other physical improvements.

Bestherbs is offering a full refund for any customer wishing to return the coffee by mail.