Texas Legend Willie Nelson Introduces Hemp-Infused Coffee

Of course, Willie Nelson has hemp infused coffee.

In not shocking news, Willie Nelson is definitely pro-marijuana. If that is shocking to you, you're reading this and have no idea who Willie Nelson is. Willie is ready to introduce his new Willie's Remedy, a hemp-infused coffee that will be shipped nationwide for all to enjoy.

“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers,” Nelson said. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment, and our health.” The hemp oil is coming from Colorado. The coffee blend is made up of three different bean varietals: Castillo, Colombia, and Caturra.

In case you did not know this, hemp oil does not get you high. However, it does have other health benefits. I am personally not a coffee drinker, but if you're a coffee drinker you can try it out for yourself . An eight oz. bag costs $36. Sounds a little pricey, but I would still want to take a sip if someone here gets some.