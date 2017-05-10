North Texas Man Says Woman’s Stabbing Death Part of Suicide Pact
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A North Texas man accused by authorities of killing his girlfriend and then posting a photo of her body on social media claims the two had formed a suicide pact and began stabbing one another after a day of drinking.
Forty-six-year-old Kenneth Amyx made the assertion during a recorded police interview that was played Tuesday in a Collin County courtroom on the first day of his murder trial.
He's accused of killing 43-year-old Jennifer Streit-Spears at her Plano apartment last May.
Authorities say he posted a photo of a bloodied Streit-Spears on her Facebook page and also texted an image to her mother.
Amyx at the time was wanted on a charge of sexually abusing a child.
The Dallas Morning News reports his defense attorney plans to use an insanity defense.
