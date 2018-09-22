Quick Reacting North Texas Officer Saves Woman From Getting Hit by Truck Speeding Out of Control

His quick thinking probably saved this woman's life.

Officer Blaire is being hailed a hero after his quick reaction to a truck speeding around a corner. Officer Blaire is with the Anna, Texas Police Department. A few days ago he was investigating an accident for another motorist named Meghan. It looks like Meghan spun out and crashed on the side of the road.

It was raining that day, as you can see in the video, and I guess this corner is one you definitely don't want to speed around. Meghan wrecked her car and then when Officer Blaire showed up to investigate, another truck spun out on the road. The truck almost struck Officer Blaire and Meghan. Thankfully Officer Blaire saw the truck coming too fast and grabbed Meghan to get her to safety.

Just another friendly reminder to take some caution when the roads are slick. We have a lot of rain in the forecast this weekend and I don't want to see one of the videos from a Wichita Falls dashcam on Monday.