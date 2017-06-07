North Texas Teacher Attempted to Trade Sex Acts for Extra Credit

Two students at Lancaster high school in Lancaster, Texas have come forward alleging one of their teachers tried to bribe them with higher grades if the two performed sex acts on the teacher. The teacher's identity was not released because he has not been charged with anything yet. The investigation is still underway.

FOX 4 in Dallas says it is a first-year teacher who allegedly showed the teens a 'wish list' on his phone of sex acts that he wanted in exchange for extra credit. "He showed me all three things that were on there and I was like, ‘I can't do this,’ and I just left the classroom,” one of the teens said.

The teens also said the teacher would allegedly try to make physical contact while in class and they would try to move away. On Friday morning, one of them complained to the principal and the teacher was immediately escorted out of the building. The principal said this is the first time a student complained on this teacher.