Retired Texoma Teacher Wins Big on ‘Jeopardy!’

UPDATE: September 25, 2018. Nancy competed again on Tuesday and won again! She won $16,400. Nancy now has a two day total of $31,400. Keep it going Nancy, Texoma is rooting for you.

I think just making it on 'Jeopardy!' is a big deal. Actually winning, that is just an incredible experience, I imagine.

We like to think we could all do well on game shows. The one you have to really have the smarts for is 'Jeopardy!'. Nancy Schoppa, a retired Texoma teacher from St. Jo, tested out her smarts recently on 'Jeopardy!'. Her episode aired Monday afternoon and Nancy actually won. You can watch the most recent episode above.

Nancy walked away with $3,600 and as you probably know, if you keep winning, you get to keep playing. We will have to keep an eye on Nancy today to see how she does. Nancy was bumped up to $15,000 for winning the game on Monday.

Nancy used to teach high school for Bellvue ISD and Saint Jo ISD. Which is just east of Wichita Falls in Montague County. She is also a graduate of Midwestern State University.

'Jeopardy!' airs in Texoma on KAUZ at 2 and 2:30 in the afternoon.