North Texas Toddler Dies After Being Left in Car for Five Hours

Kingston Jackson, a nearly two-year-old Burleson, TX child, died at Cook Children's Hospital Friday after being left in his parents' car alone for five hours.

Family members told NBC that Kingston's mother had stopped at home to drop off her two children. The mother was under the impression that the child's father took him out of the car seat before she drove to a family member's house. Staying there for five hours, she discovered her son still in the back seat on the drive home. When police arrived on-scene, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child, who was unresponsive. First responders worked on Kingston for 25 minutes before transferring him to Cook Children's Hospital where he later died.

The Center for Disease Control pointed out that though the temperature outside only peaked at 81 degrees, a car left in direct sunlight in such temperatures can surpass 130 degrees.

No charges have been filed, and police are still investigating the incident. Officers did point out that the child was in a forward facing car seat.