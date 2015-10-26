North Texas TxDOT Worker Receives Award for Saving Man’s Life During May Floods

A TxDOT worker is being hailed as a hero following the record flooding in North Texas in May 2015. Craig Hostas of the Seymour maintenance office was presented with the Extra Mile Award last week in College Station.

Hostas was placing "Water over Road" signs and barricades at an area along FM 368 in Northern Archer County on May 21st. At 5:30 AM that day, Craig made his way to the western edge of the flooded road and noticed some faint red lights near the water surface about 100 yards out. Hostas began wading through the flowing water and discovered a partially submerged pickup. Mike Terry was trapped inside, trying to open his door against the fast moving waters.

Image Credit: TxDOT

Hostas pried the door open and pulled Terry out of the truck and onto the road surface. The pair slowly waded back uphill and out of the frigid water. That same day, Terry’s daughter closed out a Facebook post with this sentence. "This blessed me today, and I'm so thankful for this man risking his own life to save my Dad."