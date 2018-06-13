Win a Cruise + Chance to Perform the National Anthem at Fourth in the Falls!

How It Works:

Video submissions must be received by Sunday, July 1st, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. A limit of four (4) individuals may be included in each submitted video. Each video submission must be in English, be an authentic, original video created by the contestant, and the contestant must own the copyright of the video submitted. The contestant must appear in the video and be at least 10 years of age, and no other individuals under the age of 18 may appear in the video. If the contestant is over the age of 18, they may include family members in the video who are under 18 years of age. The parents or legal guardians of contestants, between 10 and 17 years of age, must consent to submission of the video. Any music used in a submitted video must be an original composition of the contestant or in the public domain. Townsquare Media reserves the right to refuse any video we determine to be obscene, offensive, unacceptable or inappropriate. Contestants certify that any individuals of any age shown in video furnished, have been informed that their video has been entered in a contest and have no objection to contestant's submission and the radio station's display and posting of such video for purposes of this contest. Videos must not have been digitally altered in any way other than necessary minor editing. All entries may be posted on all Townsquare Media websites or social media profiles at Townsquare Media's sole discretion.