Oklahoma Couple Spots An Alligator Just Off the Road to Their Home

They thought it was just a big lizard. Nope, just a little alligator hanging around near the road.

Rick and Deborah Ames live outside Shawnee, Oklahoma near Twin Lakes. This past Thursday, just around the corner from their house they spotted something quite strange. They thought it was a big lizard, but when they actually got closer. It turned out to be a little alligator. Coming in at around three feet long.

Rick decided to see if he could replace Steve Irwin and got the little alligator. He wrapped up its snout and got it into a dog crate. The two called the Sherriff's Office and it looks like if it is an endangered species of alligator, it will be turned over to the right people. If not, the animal will be released to whoever wants to take ownership of it.