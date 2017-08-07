No shoes, no shirt, no properly fitting pants, no service.

Up in Oklahoma City, a new sign went up in Midwest Wine and Spirits. Managment was sick of seeing customers underwear, so they're not serving those customers anymore. The sign reads, 'Pull your pants up or don't come in! Try to have some decency & respect for others. No one wants to see your underwear.'

"I realize wearing pants low is a fashion statement for some, but it doesn't work for me and I find it somewhat offensive," Chad Gilbert said. Another employee said this new policy may also help with theft. She claims the sagging pants also makes it easier to steal bottles.

I have no problem with this policy. As a business, you have the right to refuse service to anyone. If you want to institute a dress code, go nuts.