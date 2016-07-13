Olney Woman Survives Rollover on Hwy 114

An Olney woman escaped serious injury after a rollover accident near Megargel. Texas DPS says the crash occurred at around 9:30 am on Highway 114 just east of Megargel. 21 year-old Allie Nicole Ferguson swerved to avoid a collision with an unidentified vehicle that pulled out in front of her 2013 Nissan.

Ferguson’s car rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. She was able to escape the car just before it caught fire. Ferguson was driven to an area hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries were described as non-life threatening. DPS is investigating the crash.