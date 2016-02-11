Wichita Falls Man Killed in Motorcycle-Semi Collision on US 287

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening in a collision with a semi.

The accident happened just before 6 PM at US 287 North and Peterson Road in Wichita Falls. According to DPS, a pickup passed the motorcycle but the driver of a semi truck behind the pickup did not see the motorcycle and struck the bike from behind pinning the rider under the truck.

69-year-old Richard Arthur Amon was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

DPS officials say they are not sure if Amon was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but a helmet was found at the scene. DPS says the crash remains under investigation but alcohol or drugs did not play a role in the accident.