Open Tryout for ‘The Amazing Race’ in Wichita Falls This Weekend

If you think you and a partner have what it takes to win a race around the world, here is your chance to find out. 'The Amazing Race' is holding an open casting call right here in Wichita Falls.

Out of all of the reality TV game shows, I think 'The Amazing Race' is the best. 'Survivor,' you're stuck on an island, 'Big Brother,' stuck in a house. 'The Amazing Race,' you get to travel the world, on CBS's dime at that.

If you think you have what it takes, they're looking for local talent this Saturday.

The Amazing Race will hold an open casting call on November 4, 2017 at the Clark Student Center at Midwestern State University between 8 am and 2 pm.

You must be 21 to try out and also have a partner. Be sure it is someone that you want to travel the world with for a couple of months. Some other eligibility requirements are necessary, so make sure you check those out as well.