Operational Emergency Declared at Amarillo’s Pantex Nuclear Assembly Plant

A suspicious package received at Amarillo's Pantex Nuclear Weapons Assembly/ Disassembly Plant has caused an Operational Emergency to be declared and a roadblock to be set up from FM 2373 from HWY 60 and FM 293.

In a Facebook Live video uploaded by KAMR News, Arnie Bunch, a spokesperson for the National Nuclear Security Administration, disclosed the emergency response organization has been activated due to a suspicious package received at Pantex's shipping and receiving center.

The package was received around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 16). The Amarillo Police Department's bomb squad is currently on site and DPS has blocked off surrounding roads.

All Pantex personnel have been evacuated and accounted for.

Pantex is the United State's primary nuclear weapons assembly/disassembly facility.