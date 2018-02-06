Over 40 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Traffic Stop in Pampa
Authorities in the Texas Panhandle continue to make large value illegal drug seizures during traffic stops.
Monday (February 5, 2018), a Gray County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Alcock Street in Pampa. According to the Gray County Sheriff's Office, while interviewing the driver, the deputy found 2 oz of cocaine and $7,800 cash on his person. A subsequent search of the vehicle also turned up 47 lbs of marijuana packed in numerous plastic bags.
Tuesday afternoon, when KFYO News spoke to the Gray County Sheriff's Office a street value had not yet been determined for the illegal drugs.
47 year-old Hummingbird Takahashi was arrested at the scene and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Greater than 4 Grams, and Less than 200 Grams; and Possession of Marijuana Greater than 5 lbs and Less than 50 lbs.
Back in 2012, a reported 41 year-old Takahashi was arrested in St. Johnsbury, Vermont for illegal possession of marijuana, cocaine and a firearm, according to the Caledonian Record. He pleaded no contest to the charges a year later.
Pampa is located 54 miles northeast of Amarillo and approximately 175 miles north of Lubbock.