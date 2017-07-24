Wichita County Emergency Crews Respond to Airplane Crash Near Old Iowa Park Road

UPDATE: The pilot of the airplane has been identified as 65-year-old John Knowles of Wichita Falls.

Original story:

Authorities are investigating an airplane crash near the Wichita Valley Airport just outside of Iowa Park this morning.

According to reports, just before 10:00 am, emergency crews responded to a downed civilian aircraft near Old Iowa Park Road off the southeast end of the runway at the airport.

According to TRN, the pilot of the airplane was attempting to land at the Wichita Valley Airport Sunday night when a strong gust of wind forced the aircraft down causing it to crash into a ditch at the end of the runway.

The pilot was reportedly inside the airplane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, all night and was finally able escape the wreckage Monday morning and walk to a nearby home to get help.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office said the pilot has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is now being investigated by the FAA.