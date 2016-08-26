Plane Runs Off Runway at Kickapoo Airport in Wichita Falls
City of Wichita Falls
A twin engine aircraft ran off the runway this morning at Kickapoo Airport in Wichita Falls.
Wichita County Constable Mark Brewer tells NewsTalk 1290 that the pilot was forced to abort his takeoff and the plane ran off the end of the runway.
The incident happened at around 10 AM. The plane suffered significant damage but no one was injured in the incident.
The exact reason for the aborted take off is not known at this time.